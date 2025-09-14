Villa Terrace Museum and Gardens to host supermoon watch party

MILWAUKEE — Villa Terrace Museum and Gardens is scheduled to host a full moon viewing party on its terra cotta terrace.

The party will take place on Oct. 5th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Villa Terrace Museum and Gardens (2220 N. Terrace Ave, Milwaukee).

The event to celebrate not just any full moon, but it happens that October's full moon is a Harvest Moon AND the first supermoon of 2025. A supermoon refers to when a full moon is at or near its closest point to Earth, making it look slightly larger and brighter, according to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Local astronomer and planetarium director, Bob Bonadurer, will guide event guests on a journey to discover celestial wonders. Visitors will be serenaded by soft music drifting through moonlit courtyards. Fizzy drinks and savory bites will also be available.

Click here for more information on the event.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip