VIDEO: Two car wreck at Hwy 100 and Theo Tracker Way in West Allis

Two vehicles crashed at the corner of Highway 100 and Theo Tracker Way in West Allis on Thursday morning.
The scene was captured on a traffic camera.
The wreck caused the closure of several lanes of traffic on Highway 100, but first responders got the road reopened pretty quickly.
You can see the silver car in the video turning left into the intersection when a red car appears on the right side of the video and collides with the silver vehicle.
TMJ4 has reached out to the West Allis police department to learn more about the condition of both drivers and to see if there were any other passengers in either vehicle.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.