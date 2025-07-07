VIDEO: Bay View pedestrian lucky to be alive after late night car crash

A Bay View had a close call when a car nearly struck him Sunday morning near the intersection of Kinnickinnic and Ellen Streets.

Blaise Clark told TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin he was on his way home after a late shift at work when a speeding car came barreling toward him.

"He just gasses it, gasses it, and he spins out," Clark detailed.

Despite his shock and fear, he acted quickly, hoping to use a nearby sign to create some distance between himself and the out-of-control car.

“That was pretty scary, to be honest,” he said.

Luckily, Clark's quick reflexes worked. Surveillance video shows the car came to a stop after heating a pole and the nearby sign.

“I kind of just looked at the driver and I was like, 'What are you doing?' and he's just looking at me with a deadpan stare,” Clark shared.

Clark also said that the two men in the car were not injured, he didn’t receive a response from the driver, so he decided to call the police.

“As far as I know, all they told me was they would be receiving citations for the wreck and for knocking down the poles, nothing pertaining to almost ending my life,” he said.

TMJ4 News reached Milwaukee Police about the crash but did not hear back Sunday night.

“I'd like to see that person face some repercussions," Clark added. You know, a ticket is not enough.”

While Clark is not sure about what would be enough, he believes an increased police presence and speed bumps on Kinnickinnic might be good places to start.

A spokesperson with the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that they respond the traffic collision with one Engine and that no other medical services were called for from this incident.



