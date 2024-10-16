Vice President Kamala Harris traveling to Milwaukee tomorrow

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to southeast Wisconsin tomorrow.

Initially, the campaign said she was making three stops across the state Thursday, visiting Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay.

Tonight, we are learning she is set to land around 7 o'clock tomorrow night at Mitchell Airport.

No other details on her visit have been released.

