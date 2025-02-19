UW-Milwaukee to host event celebrating Black entrepreneurship, offering insights into business growth

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee is holding an event this afternoon to celebrate Black entrepreneurship while "providing valuable insights into growing a thriving business," according to its website.

The event, titled Black Businesses Through the Years: A Roadmap for Success, is presented by the UW-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education, with support from the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

The event aims to give attendees a chance to hear from successful business leaders and an engaging Milwaukee historian, exploring the past, present, and future of Black business owners.

It is free and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the UWM School of Continuing Education, on the 7th floor in the conference center, located at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave.

A reception will follow the event. To register, click here.

