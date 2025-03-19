UW-Milwaukee narrows chancellor search to four finalists

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee has narrowed down its search for the next chancellor to four finalists.

The finalists are Thomas Gibbons, current chancellor of UW-Stevens Point; Carol Kim, vice president at the University at Albany; Allan Klotsche, director of the master’s program at the Lubar College of Business at UWM; and Nicole Parsons-Pollard, provost at Georgia State University.

The finalists will participate in campus forums next week.

It follows UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone's announcement last year that he will step down on July 1, 2025, after serving as chancellor since 2014.

His announcement came amid declining enrollment and relatively flat state aid for the University of Wisconsin System. Shrinking enrollment has forced UW officials to close or announce plans to close six two-year branch campuses across the state since 2023.

Among those schools is UW-Milwaukee's Waukesha campus, which is set to close after the spring 2025 semester.

Mone will return to the Lubar College of Business as a professor. Only nine people have served as chancellor at Milwaukee’s largest university, located on the east side.

In a Lighthouse report, Charles Benson interviewed Mone about the challenges facing higher education and his hopes for UWM’s future.

