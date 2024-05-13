UW- Milwaukee and protesters reached an agreement to end the encampment

MILWAUKEE — After 13 days, UW-Milwaukee protesters are packing up following the release of an agreement with UWM Sunday night.

The encampment is part of a national movement to call attention to the war in Gaza and urge Universities to cut ties and divest from companies in business with Israel. Several university protests became violent and protesters clashed with police, but not at UWM.

In a statement from UWM Chancellor Mark Mone, he expressed his gratitude the protest was conducted peacefully. He also expressed he did not ask police to break up the encampment because the university "prioritized the safety of everyone involved, which meant seeking resolution through dialogue with our students."

Students met with the UWM staff several times to work towards a peaceful resolution.

The agreement:

UWM calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and condemns genocide.

UWM also denounces the destruction of the universities in Gaza.

Protesters wanted UWM to divest from companies with ties to Israel. This has not happened, but the UWM Foundation, the organization that handles the University's investments, has agreed to meet with students to discuss their concerns and make requests for specific divestment.

Protesters also wanted UWM to cut ties with private companies tied to Israel. UWM cannot legally end its relationship with companies that do business in Israel.

UWM will take a look at its study-abroad policies and programs. There is not currently an option to study abroad in Israel offered through UWM. The third-party company Hillel is separate from the university and is not advertised through UWM. The Water Council had ties to two Israeli government companies that were involved in cutting off Palestinian access to drinking water. The Water Council told Chancellor Mone it no longer has a relationship with those companies and both have been removed from the Water Council's website.

Protesters will end the encampment in return for the formal statements by UWM, reviewing the study abroad program and the UWM Foundation continuing to work with the protesters on their concerns over divestment.

The full statement can be read here.



