Typewriter enthusiasts and creators of QWERTY Fest excited for second year

Journalist Molly Snyder collects typewriters.

She still uses them to write letters and cards. She has about 12.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Molly Snyder collects typewriters and uses them regularly.

Molly remembers some of her college days — sipping wine with girlfriends, listening to music and typing away!

She shares her love of typewriters with journalist Tea Krulos.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Tea Krulos is a journalist who has a passion for typewriters.

The two want to take you back — wayyy back to September of 1869. That's the year the typewriter was invented.

Last year, the pair invented QWERTYFest, a nod to the letters in the first row of the keyboard.

Symone Woolridge met with Tea and Molly at State Street Pizza Pub, which was the exact place where the typewriter was created.

A man named Christpher Latham Sholes perfected the first typewriter at what was then Klein-Steuber Machine Shop.

People can learn more about the inventor and Milwaukee's history in the 1860s and 70s through QWERTYFest activities like a cemetery tour, workshops, a typewriter ball and a whiskey "type" party.

"We've gotten as creative as we can, we've gotten as quirky and fun as we can because we know it's nerdy but it's also just fun. Fun nerdy," says Molly. "We just want to have it be about art and music and partying and history. Just all the things that Milwaukee is about is what QWERTYFest is."

Symone's favorite on the list is a group called the Boston Typewriter Orchestra. They use typewriters to make music.

All weekend long, State Street Pub will offer Sholes Specials to celebrate.

TMJ4 Sholes Specials for QWERTY Fest

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip