Two separate water rescues in about an hour near Bender Park hospitalized three

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Two separate water rescues happened in about an hour of one another, hospitalized three and all happened near Bender Park in Oak Creek Sunday evening.

The first rescue involved five victims at Bender Park at about 5:50 p.m. The first three were out of the water before the Oak Creek Fire Department arrived and were treated on the beach; however, there were still two victims in the water in need of help.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries, but once there, one refused treatment.

The second water rescue was about an hour later when a rowboat capsized and tossed two victims into Lake Michigan. When OCFD found the victims they were both on the rocky shoreline near the WE Energies Fishing Pier.

One of the victims could walk, but needed help from authorities and was looked over by paramedics at the scene. The victim refused treatment and was not taken to the hospital.

The other victim's injuries caused the Milwaukee Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team (H.U.R.T.) to try to move the victim using heavy equipment up the cliff just behind the rocky shore. They were then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The OCFD was helped by MFD H.U.R.T. and Dive Rescue teams, South Milwaukee Fire Department's rescue boat and paramedics, the Franklin Fire Department, the Cudahy Fire Department, the Oak Creek Police Department and the United States Coast Guard.

The incidents are under investigation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip