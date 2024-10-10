Two people who lost children to gun violence hope to make change

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, Foward Latino held their Emergency Gun Violence Summit, bringing together stakeholders from around the community to talk about solutions to gun violence.

According to the CDC, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teenagers.

Tristaca Patrick-Yarbrough lost her son to gun violence in 2022. It is a story that can be all too familiar in Milwaukee.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"My son, his name was Cory Crosby. He was an amazing father and mentor," Patrick-Yarbrough said. "He was my only son, and I miss him dearly."

Tristaca led one of the many panels during Thursday's gun violence summit.

"I am here to be a voice," She said. "I want to change the world, I want to change what's going on here in Milwaukee."

The summit brought together people with similar stories. Milwaukee has seen more than 100 homicides and almost 500 non-fatal shootings this year.

"I'm here for my son Camden," Frank Cimorelli said. "On December 1, 2022, he attempted suicide with a gun."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Cimorelli said Camden died six weeks later.

"Cam was smart, he was tough, he loved his friends and they loved him back," Cimorelli said. "That's kind of what I missed most about him."

Now he goes to events just like this, telling his story and pushing for stricter gun laws for people with a history of mental health issues.

"It didn't have to be like this," he said. "Cam's gone, he's not coming back. I'm here today because of him, but I'm also here today for the next person in hopes that more people will realize the trouble we're in."

While Milwaukee has seen a decrease in gun violence this year, both Frank and Tristaca say the fight is not over.

"No, I can't have my son back in that way anymore," Patrick-Yarbrough said. "But what I can do is empower other people from the things I've been taught."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip