Two injured in a head-on collision in Yorkville

YORKVILLE, Wis — Two were injured in a head-on collision in the Village of Yorkville on Sunday evening.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) arrived at the crash to help Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

The driver of the blue Cadillac sedan was trapped inside the car and authorities had to extract the driver. Both the driver of the Cadillac and the driver of the black Ford Explorer were taken to the Aurora Mount Pleasant Medical Center for treatment.

Chief Ronald Molnar

"All personnel did an amazing job and worked together to provide the care needed," said Matthew Callies, KFRD Assistant Chief. "People helping people, it's what we do."

Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

