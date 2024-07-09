MILWAUKEE — Five years ago Raejean Kanter launched a Christmas dress drive for children living in Africa.
The idea came while Kanter was researching a children's book about Christmas around the world. She became aware that little girls throughout Africa had a common wish for a new dress for Christmas.
In 2018 Kanter decided to help make that wish come true.
Over the next several years, Kanter would provide not only new dresses but more than 5,000 pieces of new clothing to boys and girls in Cameroon, Uganda, and Nigeria.
VIDEO: Turning a book into a reality: Local woman creates dress drive for children
She's partnered with St. Ann's Intergenerational Center, the parish twinning program at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Marvelle Foundation.
Kanter is always looking for new clothing for both girls and boys sizes 4T-14.
For girls new dresses and undergarments are needed and boys are consistently requesting shirts, shorts, and underwear.
All items must be new and can be sent to the address below:
Grandma Book's World Clothing Drive
Attn: Raejean Kanter
2525 S. Shore Dr., Unit 24F
Milwaukee, WI. 53207
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.