MILWAUKEE — Five years ago Raejean Kanter launched a Christmas dress drive for children living in Africa.

The idea came while Kanter was researching a children's book about Christmas around the world. She became aware that little girls throughout Africa had a common wish for a new dress for Christmas.

Steph Brown Oye Oyewo and Raejean Kanter

In 2018 Kanter decided to help make that wish come true.

Over the next several years, Kanter would provide not only new dresses but more than 5,000 pieces of new clothing to boys and girls in Cameroon, Uganda, and Nigeria.

VIDEO: Turning a book into a reality: Local woman creates dress drive for children

Turning a book into a reality: Local woman creates dress drive for children

She's partnered with St. Ann's Intergenerational Center, the parish twinning program at St. Francis Borgia Parish in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Marvelle Foundation.

Steph Brown Preparing to send clothes to Africa

Kanter is always looking for new clothing for both girls and boys sizes 4T-14.

For girls new dresses and undergarments are needed and boys are consistently requesting shirts, shorts, and underwear.

All items must be new and can be sent to the address below:

Grandma Book's World Clothing Drive

Attn: Raejean Kanter

2525 S. Shore Dr., Unit 24F

Milwaukee, WI. 53207

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip