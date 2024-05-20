Watch Now
Try something new! Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week going on all week

Visit Milwaukee
Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week kicks off May 19th and runs through May 25th.
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 20, 2024
We're celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and what better way to learn about another culture than through it's food!

Milwaukee Asian Restaurant Week kicked off on Sunday and runs through Saturday, May 25th. You can sample a range of cuisines and celebrate AAPI month with an old favorite, or try something new. The event is lead by ElevAsian, an advocacy group working to make Milwaukee a place where "AAPIs can thrive by being unapologetically Asian."

ElevAsian released a list of dozens of Asian food restaurants in the area — you can browse by regional ethnic cuisines or find a restaurant close to you.

Read more about Milwaukee Restaurant Weeks here.

