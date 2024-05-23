Triple Threat Clash looking for teams; proceeds support mental health awareness & combat sex trafficking

MILWAUKEE — Calling all hoopers!
If you have a team that can bring it, this could be your shot to seize the moment on the court of Milwaukee's Triple Threat Clash!
Right now they're looking for basketball teams for 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 showdowns happening this August at the MSOE Kern Center. Every dribble, every pass, and every basket will contribute to creating a positive impact beyond the game.
A percentage of the proceeds from the tournaments will go towards some vital initiatives.
Milwaukee Triple Threat Clash is August 2-4th at the MSOE Kern Center. You can have five players per team and the deadline to sign-up is June 28.
Lashondra Scott, the president and founder of 411 Live and Neo Soul Productions Lashondra, joined TMJ4 at 4 to discuss it.
Watch the full interview above.
