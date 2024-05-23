Triple Threat Clash looking for teams; proceeds support mental health awareness & combat sex trafficking

MILWAUKEE — Calling all hoopers!

If you have a team that can bring it, this could be your shot to seize the moment on the court of Milwaukee's Triple Threat Clash!

Right now they're looking for basketball teams for 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 showdowns happening this August at the MSOE Kern Center. Every dribble, every pass, and every basket will contribute to creating a positive impact beyond the game.

A percentage of the proceeds from the tournaments will go towards some vital initiatives.

Milwaukee Triple Threat Clash is August 2-4th at the MSOE Kern Center. You can have five players per team and the deadline to sign-up is June 28.

Lashondra Scott, the president and founder of 411 Live and Neo Soul Productions Lashondra, joined TMJ4 at 4 to discuss it.

Watch the full interview above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip