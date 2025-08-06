Triple Taproom & Kitchen closure adds to list of closed businesses along Milwaukee's North Avenue corridor

MILWAUKEE — Triple Taproom and Kitchen on Milwaukee's East Side has closed its doors, becoming the latest business to shut down along North Avenue.

The taproom, which operated at the corner of North and Farwell, announced its closure on Instagram. It was home to three breweries: 3 Sheeps Brewing, Hacienda Beer Company, and Door County Brewing.

"We're sad, I don't know if there's another word to use instead of that," said Grant Pauly, who runs 3 Sheeps Brewing.

Pauly cited profitability issues as the reason for closing.

"It just wasn't profitable, I think that's kind of the case a lot of places these days, there's just so much less action in downtown Milwaukee, unfortunately," Pauly said.

The closure follows a pattern of turnover in the area. Several Milwaukee area breweries have shut down in the past year, and across the street, the Crossroads Collective food hall has also closed.

"I enjoyed having the Crossroads Collective nearby, just having more variety, kind of in conjunction with the Ivanhoe Plaza, it's kind of a neat area," said Tucker Stone, who has lived in the neighborhood for over a decade.

Stone has witnessed significant changes since his time as a student.

"It definitely seems like there's high turnover around here. I graduated from UWM in 2016, so a lot of the bars and restaurants that we went to here don't exist anymore," Stone said.

The East Side Business Improvement District disputes that these closures represent a trend. In a statement to TMJ4, they pointed to new businesses opening up, saying, "What is needed to continue to support these businesses to stay is more city investment and public services as current economics are tough."

Despite the closures, Stone remains optimistic about what might come next.

"It's tough seeing the turnover in the neighborhood, but on the flip side, you get some more variety, something new might come in," Stone said.

What business will replace Triple Taproom remains to be seen.

