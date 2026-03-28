Travelers see shorter lines at Milwaukee Mitchell despite the ongoing partial government shutdown

MILWAUKEE — Despite a partial government shutdown causing long TSA lines at airports across the country, travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell airport are experiencing short wait times ahead of spring break.

John Wahlen and his colleague Joe Orendorf were coming back home from North Carolina and prepared for a much different scene.

"We were remarkably surprised that it was as easy as it was," Wahlen said.

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A national TSA spokesperson told TMJ4 that over 3,450 TSA officers called out across the country on Thursday. The national call-out rate was at 11.83% percent, the highest since the shutdown began.

While the TSA could not provide specific numbers for Milwaukee Mitchell, the airport was not in the top-10 for call-out rates.

The highest percentages of call-offs came from much larger airports, including George Bush Intercontinental in Houston at 44 percent, Atlanta at almost 41 percent, and Baltimore at 37 percent.

"We were in smaller airports, Raleigh-Durham, I think we waited for two people, and one of them was him," Orendorf said.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mitchell told TMJ4 that around 11,000 people are expected this Friday and Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday as spring break travel peaks.

President Trump signed an executive order to pay TSA agents, meaning a resolution may be on the horizon. Travelers, including Selena Mauricio, said they are thankful for the agents who are still showing up.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"Their jobs aren’t easy, and I commend the ones that still come to work, definitely," Mauricio said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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