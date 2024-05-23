‘Top Chef’ turns up the heat with fish boil

MILWAUKEE — Nothing says Wisconsin like a fiery fish boil!

Last night the heat was on when the chefs hosted their very own Wisconsin fish boil to 100 hungry guests, including six "top chef" all-stars at Grant Park Beach here in Milwaukee County!

Jeremy Klaubauf, also known as 'Torch,' joined TMJ4 at 4 fresh off his appearance on 'Top Chef' last night!

Torch joined on Zoom from the old post office restaurant, in Ephraim.

Watch the full interview above.

'Top Chef' airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

