‘Top Chef’ turns up the heat with fish boil

MILWAUKEE — Nothing says Wisconsin like a fiery fish boil!
Last night the heat was on when the chefs hosted their very own Wisconsin fish boil to 100 hungry guests, including six "top chef" all-stars at Grant Park Beach here in Milwaukee County!
Jeremy Klaubauf, also known as 'Torch,' joined TMJ4 at 4 fresh off his appearance on 'Top Chef' last night!
Torch joined on Zoom from the old post office restaurant, in Ephraim.
'Top Chef' airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
