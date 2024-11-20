Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance; here's how Milwaukee groups are honoring it

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee LGBTQ+ members and allies will gather this afternoon for a vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance to remember the lives of family and friends lost too soon.

The event was created in collaboration with several Milwaukee groups, including House of History, MKELGBT, and others.

What is Transgender Day of Remembrance?

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a national event honoring transgender people killed by violence. It is marked every Nov. 20 and began in 1999 to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman who was killed in Massachusetts.

Today’s event begins at 3 p.m. at America’s Black Holocaust Museum and includes an exhibit, a panel discussion, and a vigil. The panel will explore the challenges and joys of being Black and transgender, as well as ways to build community.

Panelists include speakers from House of History, UBUNTU and Zao MKE Church, Trance Consulting, Sun-Seeker MKE, and Diverse & Resilient.

UW-Milwaukee LGBTQ+ Resource Center

Where is America's Black Holocaust Museum?

401 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212-3146

Light refreshments will be served.

The event is open to the public and runs until 5 p.m.

