TMJ4’s Susan Kim inducted into the Wisconsin Silver Circle by NATAS

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Susan Kim was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Wisconsin Silver Circle on Sunday.

Kim was among nine people inducted this weekend, along with the late Sean O'Flaherty, who dedicated more than 50 years to the industry.

Congrats to my friend @SusanKim4 … officially now in the Midwest Emmy Silver Circle! pic.twitter.com/Ia67bcqjdK — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) February 2, 2025

The event was held Sunday, Feb. 2, at Marquette University's Alumni Memorial Union Grand Ballroom.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Science Silver Circle Award was established to "recognize individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the television industry and made significant contributions to local broadcasting or spent the formative years of their career in the chapter region," according to its website.

Kim recently celebrated her 30th anniversary at TMJ4 in 2024.

Her career at TMJ4 News began on the assignment desk on weekends and reporting during the week. Her hard work and dedication led to a move to full-time reporting and later anchoring, covering major stories including the Packers' Super Bowls in New Orleans and San Diego, the Falk explosion, and the crane collapse during the construction of Miller Park.

One of her biggest passions is the "TMJ4 Community Baby Shower," which she helped start in 2001. The event began as a one-day drive to collect baby items for families in need in southeast Wisconsin and has since evolved into a month-long event.

For more information on the Community Baby Shower, which wrapped up last week for 2025, click here.

From all of us at TMJ4, congratulations, Susan!

TMJ4 News TMJ4 staff pose at the Silver Circle Awards with TMJ4’s Susan Kim. Dozens of employees, from on-air to behind-the-scenes, showed up Sunday to support and celebrate Kim on her special day!

