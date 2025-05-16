TMJ4 Price Tracker: Egg prices down nationally; Walmart warns of price hikes

MILWAUKEE — Starting in May 2025, TMJ4 is visiting several Milwaukee-area stores to track the change in prices of a select basket of goods. Those include generic store brands of milk, bread, chicken breast, ground beef, eggs, and honey oat cereal.

That data can be found on our Price Tracker.

One of the things TMJ4 looked at was egg prices. Last week, the national price of eggs dropped nearly $0.70 from the week before, from $3.99 to $3.30, according to USDA data.

But in Wisconsin, the TMJ4 Price Tracker hasn't seen that same decrease.

This week, all six stores surveyed were above the national average. The cheapest eggs TMJ4 tracked were $3.47 at Walmart in Milwaukee and Aldi in Kenosha.

At the Piggly Wiggly in Menomonee Falls, the egg prices from last week to this week rose $0.40 to $4.39.

But Ellen and Bill Follmann, who shop frequently at that Piggly Wiggly, said they have generally seen a decrease from the high prices of earlier this year.

“Eggs are just a commodity item, everybody needs them," Bill Follman said. “The prices have come down, there’s no question about that, we didn’t have to take out a loan on a house to buy a dozen eggs this week, so I’m pretty happy about that.”’

In TMJ4's Price Tracker, Walmart in Milwaukee usually enjoys some of the lowest prices. However, company leadership says that could soon change for their consumers.

The company's CFO, John David Rainey, spoke to CNBC and said that because of tariffs, customers might start seeing price increases.

For shoppers like Kimberly Rice, who already feel like Walmart is expensive, the news of higher prices could send them elsewhere.

“Cause the price is getting too high," Rice said. "If I shop here, I’m not going to get as much as I get or as much as I got now. I’m not going to get that much now. I’ll go to different places, wherever it’s cheaper."

