TMJ4 among most watched NBC stations during Summer Olympics

TMJ4 has been one of the most watched NBC stations during the Summer Olympics.

Other stations owned by Scripps, TMJ4's parent company, are also high on the list, according to TheDesk.net.

More people in West Palm Beach, Florida have watched NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games than any other metropolitan area in the country, according to data from Nielsen. NBC Universal released the top 15 markets by share of viewers earlier in the week.

Currently, Milwaukee is sitting in 12th place for number of viewers watching the Olympics on NBC. Around the Midwest, Minneapolis is #4, Indianapolis is #7 and Kansas City is #8.

Read the full story from TheDesk here.

