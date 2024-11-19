Three mile traffic backup on I-43 SB near Capitol Drive in Milwaukee

WisDOT is warning commuters of a three-mile traffic backup on I-43 southbound near Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is handling a crash in the area.

The left lane of I-43 SB was closed just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies expect that closure to last at least two hours.

If you commute through that area, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip