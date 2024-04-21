Thousands without power in South Milwaukee and Oak Creek

Thousands in South Milwuakee and Oak Creek lost power on Saturday night, and a raccoon is to blame.

The raccoon got into WE energies equipment and caused the outage at about 9 p.m. Crews responded in Oak Creek and the company expects power to return before midnight.

Initially, over 11 thousand residents were without electricity in Oak Creek and over four thousand were without power in South Milwaukee.

