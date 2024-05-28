This Milwaukee homeowner says he benefitted from the City's Grow Solar Campaign

It's not every day the Mayor of Milwaukee is speaking on your front lawn, but that's what happened to John Hambrook on Monday.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 John Hambrook - homeowner who participated in last years Grow Solar campaign. He says after debating getting solar for years, he decided to participate in the city’s program. He says solar works great for him because of his roof position, but understands it’s not for everyone.

"Every year they do a program called Grow Solar, where the city works to pool a large group of solar buyers together at the same time so they can get a better discount on their equipment," Hambrook told TMJ4 on Monday.

The event was the kickoff to the program for 2024. John was a part of the program last year, so TMJ4 sat down with him to ask why he made the switch to solar.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 John Hambrook speaks in support of Grow Solar alongside Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and other Grow Solar representatives.

For John, it was environmental.

"It came down to the fact that we have four small children, and it seemed like one very concrete thing you could do to help the environment and global warming and things like this."

John's not the only one to make the switch.

According to the program, since 2013, they've helped 339 properties add solar power.

Installing solar panels can be expensive. John says with incentives from the city and with the energy cost saved, he thinks the project could pay for itself in 10-15 years.

He says his home was a perfect fit for the project. He has a large south-facing roof above the treeline.

Brendyn Jones/KIVI This is John Hambrook's roof, which is covered in solar panels. He was a part of the 2023 class of the Grow Solar Greater Milwaukee Group Buy Program.

He says it might not be the same for all people.

“I think for some homes. It doesn't really work, right? If you have a bunch of huge trees or you don't have south-facing exposure in Wisconsin."

Grow Solar is having multiple educational sessions during the month of June to help people learn about the program.

For more information, visit their website.

