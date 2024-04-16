'This is someone's daughter': Community rallies behind family of 19-year-old Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE — Two weeks since Sade Robinson was first reported missing, people near and far are coming to the family’s side to seek justice.

“This is not a scene from Dateline or CBS Chicago. This is real life. This is someone’s daughter," Nichole Green said.

Green doesn’t know Robinson or her family but was compelled Monday night to travel from Hartford to be with them.

“I’m coming out here to support the family and let them know that they’re not alone. There’s a whole community and a whole nation now praying and thinking about them,” Green said.

From when Maxwell Anderson was arrested in connection to Robinson’s leg found in Cudahy, to volunteer searches across Milwaukee, Robinson’s gruesome murder has brought together strangers like Green and DeeDee David.

“I don’t know the family but I want to make sure they know the community loves and supports them. I hope more people will get out and search,” David said.

Family and friends have searched across Milwaukee since the woman went missing on April 1.

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide and mutilating a corpse.

Since then, community efforts have turned into a search for Sade’s remains.

“They’re trusting others when their trust is broken. It shows a lot about the family to trust individuals to search. I’ll be helping tonight,” Green shared.

Loved ones told TMJ4 they won’t stop searching until they can properly lay Sade to rest. They continue to ask the public for help in searching for Sade's remains.

"The family deserves to lay her to rest in peace. All of her and not just what they found," Davis said.

