“This is a huge problem': New development in Franklin offers affordable housing for people with disabilities

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — A new 50-unit complex will soon break ground in Franklin, thanks to a grant that will build a housing development for people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

“When you've got adults, which wish and strive to be independent and be able to live on their own, support themselves, especially emotionally, this is a big deal,” said Franklin Mayor John Nelson.

With his signature, County Executive David Crowley says the multi-million dollar funding will directly tackle housing concerns that can impact the disability community.

“We want to welcome anyone and everyone as long as they're contributing to the success of this community. And that's what we have to wrap ourselves around. That's what affordable housing is,” said Crowley.

The grant project was spearheaded by Communities of Crocus, a non-profit organization created to help families find inclusive and supportive living environments.

“It's important to understand that these individuals are residents of their communities right now, they are citizens,” said Amy Hansel, President, Communities of Crocus.

Deb Falk-Palec says Monday’s announcement hit her on a personal level: her daughter.

“Sarah is a delightful young woman. She has autism, along with other disabilities, and loves to be engaged in the community,” said Falk-Palec.

As Sarah gets older, Falk-Palec says her worry lies in whether she will have everything she needs to thrive.

The new complex also offers parents space where they can live as well, which Falk-Palec says will give families like hers a lot of comfort.

“This is a huge problem, not only in our county, but our state, nationally, is finding support services, to care for adults with disabilities and provide them the help that they need. I love the fact that this is just one more option for families,” said Falk-Palec.

With groundbreaking expected to begin later this summer, those behind the project say they are excited to get started.

“There's nothing particularly special or different that needs to be done. We just needed support and we found that support here,” said Hansel.

