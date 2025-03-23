'This affects everybody': Postal workers, supporters rally against privatization

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of protestors gathered in downtown Milwaukee Sunday to oppose the potential privatization of the U.S. Postal Service and raise awareness of the service that affects millions.

The protest in Milwaukee was just one of hundreds nationwide in an effort led by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“100% this affects everybody in the community,” NALC Milwaukee President Rob Kosier said. “We go to every single household."

The rallies come after President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk talked about potentially placing the agency under the Commerce Department or privatizing it altogether.

“They're trying to save money and fix things but just going in blitzing, removing all federal workers, trying to get rid of the unions, that's not the way around it,” Kosier said.

Retired postal worker Gordon Scari said he attended the protest Sunday to raise public awareness about the issue and keep privatization off the table.

"I can't believe that Elon Musk pulls up a chainsaw,” Scari said. “You really should be using a scapple if you're going to consider anything regarding cuts to the federal government."

Scari joined other protesters who shared concerns that without the U.S. Postal Service, rural and areas hard to reach, due to distance or terrain, could be left out.

“It’s a service it’s not a private agency, where you have to make money,” Scari said.

“We also don’t take tax dollars,” Kosier said. “We are funded through ourselves and our sale of stamps and sale of any other service that we do.”

He also said that a loss of the self-funded government service would lead to private companies like UPS, FedEx, and DHL overcharging customers.

Kosier said he wants people in the community to do their own research, and hopes they’ll come to believe that the U.S. Postal Service is essential and should not be dismantled.



