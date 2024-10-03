'They’re gonna win tonight': Brewers fans ecstatic as the crew survives game two

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers survive to game three behind some late-inning heroics. Fans at a nearby bar, Kelly's Bleachers, were ecstatic.
TMJ4 spent the evening speaking with multiple fans before and after the game about why they were excited for their team.
This is Santa Dougie, he tells TMJ4 he's been dressing up in Brewers gear like this for years.
He dyes his beard every time he comes to American Family Field.
Watch: Fans confident in Brewers' postseason chances.
"They’re gonna win tonight though," Dougie predicted. "I’m going to bring them luck."
Apparently, his beard did bring the Crew some luck.
Jacob Borchert and Anthony Tomczak are students at UW Stevens Point. They traveled all the way to Milwaukee for the game.
"We’ve seen a Packers championship, we’ve seen a Bucks championship, the last thing we need is the Brewers championship," Jacob said.
TMJ4 also spoke to Troy and Tom Blob. They are brothers and have fond memories of growing up and listening to Brewers games on the radio with their dad.
Now they get to share a memory of a playoff game with each other.
"We’re Wisconsin man, we got the Badgers, we got a lot of great teams in Wisconsin," Tom said. "It means everything to us."
