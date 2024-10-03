MILWAUKEE — The Brewers survive to game three behind some late-inning heroics. Fans at a nearby bar, Kelly's Bleachers, were ecstatic.

TMJ4 spent the evening speaking with multiple fans before and after the game about why they were excited for their team.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

This is Santa Dougie, he tells TMJ4 he's been dressing up in Brewers gear like this for years.

He dyes his beard every time he comes to American Family Field.

Watch: Fans confident in Brewers' postseason chances.

'They’re gonna win tonight': Brewers fans ecstatic as the crew survives game two

"They’re gonna win tonight though," Dougie predicted. "I’m going to bring them luck."

Apparently, his beard did bring the Crew some luck.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Jacob Borchert and Anthony Tomczak are students at UW Stevens Point. They traveled all the way to Milwaukee for the game.

"We’ve seen a Packers championship, we’ve seen a Bucks championship, the last thing we need is the Brewers championship," Jacob said.

Brendyn Jones

TMJ4 also spoke to Troy and Tom Blob. They are brothers and have fond memories of growing up and listening to Brewers games on the radio with their dad.

Now they get to share a memory of a playoff game with each other.

"We’re Wisconsin man, we got the Badgers, we got a lot of great teams in Wisconsin," Tom said. "It means everything to us."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip