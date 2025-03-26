'They also have to think of us': Small business owners blindsided by parking restrictions on Forest Home

MILWAUKEE — Earlier this week, WisDOT started its Forest Home Resurfacing project, which will stretch between Janesville Road and 45th Street.

With any construction project comes consequences. For Ben and Brittany Essig, those consequences have resulted in a tough week for business.

"So our sales have essentially been cut in half," Essig said.

Brittany and Ben own Knight Popcorn Co. and Rescued Roasters, which are housed in the same building. Earlier this week, they found out that the street parking they rely on for their customers had been restricted.

Watch: Small business owners blindsided by parking restrictions on Forest Home

Forest Home Avenue construction impacting businesses

And they aren't the only ones.

"So no one ever told us anything except for we woke up, we couldn't park here," Laila Jarvis, owner of Coquettish Nail Salon, said.

Both business owners said they were left in the dark when it came to these decisions. Without time to plan for alternatives, the businesses fear the impacts.

"It's been four days of stressing out," Essig said. "Basically trying to figure out what do we do to, you know, I don't want to be dramatic, but stay in business."

Alderman Peter Burgelis has spoken out multiple times this week, urging WisDOT to take action on the matter saying, in part, “This parking ban will negatively affect their local small business, which relies on customer access."

TMJ4 reached out to WisDOT, who said they sent out nearly 900 fliers to the impacted area, but that they will work with those impacted to ease the impact.

"The project team continues to work directly with business owners and residents along Forest Home Avenue. This includes communicating maintained access, exploring possible parking alternatives, and resources for businesses during construction (In This Together Construction Guide [wisconsindot.gov])."

For now, the businesses on Forest Home will have to deal with the disruption.

