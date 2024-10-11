'There’s nothing like it': Students at Waukesha North to celebrate seniors at Friday Night Lights match-up

It’s a fall Friday which means we are getting you ready for the ‘Friday Football Frenzy’ on TMJ4.

TMJ4 reporter, Sydni Eure has been visiting high schools ahead of kickoff. This week she stopped by Waukesha North High School.

Sydni said the first thing she saw when she walked through the door at the school was ‘Northstar Pride.’ She met with Connor Curtis, the quarterback for Waukesha North along with his Head Coach, Vince Sciano.

Watch: Students getting ready for another round of Friday Night Football.

It is Week 8 of Friday Football Frenzy! Students are getting excited

The team is gearing up to face the New Berlin Eisenhower Lions tonight at 7:00 p.m. Curtis and Sciano said it’s a special night because it’s also senior night for many of the players.

Curtis said he always heard people say four years in high school would seemingly fly and that feeling is starting to hit him. Both Curtis and Sciano shared memories from big plays, caches, and wins but when it really came down to what made their program so special it was the teammates and community around them.

“My favorite thing is definitely going out there and being able to compete with your friends that you’ve been with since however long,” said Connor Curtis, Senior Quarterback for the Waukesha Northstars.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Connor Curtis is the senior quarterback for the Waukesha Northstars

“There’s nothing like it, going out and playing for you brothers. It’s just got to be my favorite thing.”

“My favorite part is like when we’re walking out and I look out into the stands, you see the parents out there, you see the marching band parents out there,” said Vince Sciano, Head Football Coach for the Waukesha Northstars.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Vince Sciano is the head football coach for the Waukesha Northstars

“This last week we saw the marching band getting set up, you see the dance team, the cheer team or youth events and so it’s more than just a football game. It’s a community event and when you can get all the community together to rally around one thing, that’s a rare instance in today's day and age.”

Eure also spoke with students who will be cheering the team on from the sidelines in their own special way.

Paige McMain, Lola Hohm, and Lyla Guettel are all a part of the Dance Team at Waukesha North. For the seniors on the team, tonight is a little bittersweet but they’re still looking forward to taking the field come halftime.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Paige McMain, Lola Hohm, and Lyla Guettel are all a part of the Dance Team at Waukesha North.

“I’m definitely looking forward to senior night because it’ll be the last home football game of the whole season so we get to wear our sash’s and our crowns and I’m definitely excited to perform at halftime as well,” said Lyla Guettel, Senior Dance Team Member.

And you can’t have Friday Night Lights without a rocking student section. That’s where AJ Anderson said his team comes in.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Anderson is a Senior and a Super Fan Leader.

Anderson is a Senior and a Super Fan Leader at the school This means he is in charge of social media accounts, selecting students section themes on game days, and most importantly getting the crowd pumped up. He said it’s easy to do when all you have to do is cheer for your friends.

“I’d say just getting out here, I’d say supporting my friends is the biggest thing,” said Anderson. “He’s been my best friend, the Quarterback, since we were four, so coming out here to support him is the most fun thing for me.”

