'There's a new era of media here': Carrie 'None Juice' Mahone and Ben "Jammin" hit the airwaves

Good Karma Brands station '101.7 The Truth' debuted a new midday show, Jammin with Juice, co-hosted by Ben "Jammin" Hooks and Carrie "Noni Juice" Mahone.

The two worked together behind the scenes before they were picked to lead the weekday noon hour.

As colleagues and friends, they say their chemistry is natural and the support they have for one another drives their success.

They say they'll offer a fresh perspective on pop culture, social justice topics, and lifestyle through the voice of millennials.

Steph Brown Carrie "Noni Juice" Mahone

"There's a new era of media in the city, and we're definitely making our stamp in it," said Noni Juice.

Steph Brown Ben Jammin on set

Ben "Jammin" says he's eager to share this platform with listeners, encouraging interactive dialog while allowing listeners to call in or contribute via social media.

"Jammin with Juice" launches May 20th, at noon on 101.7 The Truth.

Steph Brown Co-Host of "Jammin with Juice" on 101.7 The Truth

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip