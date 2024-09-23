MILWAUKEE — The 14th annual Expect Amazing Conference is coming to Milwaukee's Symphony Orchestra.
After a brief hiatus, this year's day of expectancy is back, bigger and better, according to organizers.
Special guest motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and social media personality Tabitha Brown will headline the conference.
Watch: The voices behind the ‘Expect Amazing’ wellness conference
Other notable acts include comedian Kev on Stage and the smooth sounds of Chantae Cann with a live performance.
Pastor Pamela Hines says this conference focuses on the harmony of wellness. This year's theme is "Perfect Peace," focusing on the harmony of wellness.
Goals include nurturing the mind, body, and spirit through laughter, nutrition, song, words of enlightenment, food, and fellowship.
"When you come to Expect Amazing, you expect the best; you expect to hear the best. When you expect something positive to happen, that's when it happens," says Pastor Pam.
Organizers want multiple generations to come together, including both men and women along with those representing all backgrounds.
This inspirational day is October 12.
You can register for Expect Amazing and view more info about the conference by visitinghere.
