The time for help is now: Mental health and substance use disorder treatment to expand in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A new round of grants to Wisconsin from the Health Resources and Services Administration, totaling almost $4.7 million, will expand mental health services at eight community health centers across the state in 2025 — one of which is the Progressive Community Health Centers, Inc. in Milwaukee.

The vast majority of people in the US with a substance use disorder are not receiving treatment. One in five youth had at least one serious depressive episode in the last year and about 10 percent of adults still have private insurance that does not cover mental health, according to a study by Mental Health America (MHA).

It may be safe to say the way mental health and substance use disorders are addressed could be improved.

There are eight different centers receiving funds in Wisconsin. Milwaukee has one of those centers with grants totaling about $493,600.

According to a release by the HRSA, the funds are primarily meant to provide services for those who are uninsured, underinsured or enrolled in Medicaid. It will also help expand access to care and support combating the US opioid crisis.

“Access to behavioral health care is critical for communities of color and underserved groups,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “HRSA-funded health centers have a proven record of success in reaching underserved communities. This funding expands their access to essential behavioral health services that will benefit entire communities.”

MHA's report, The State of Mental Health in America 2024, stated community health centers typically provide care to underserved communities with limited access to mental health and substance abuse services.

“Mental health and substance use disorder treatment are essential elements of primary care, and there should be no wrong door for families to get the behavioral health care they need," HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said.

MHA is one of the leading national non-profits focused on the promotion of mental health, well-being and illness prevention.

HRSA is a government agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services with the goal of providing access to equitable health care to the highest-need communities in the US.

If you or a loved one are in need of mental health help or are feeling suicidal, contact the National Mental Health Hotline at (866) 903-3787 or call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

