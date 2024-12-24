The RBG 'GiftMust' Giveaway is back for another Christmas miracle

Several community members and organizations are on a mission to spread holiday cheer and uplift and empower families living on Milwaukee’s north side.

“The act of giving to somebody who has no idea they’re about to receive and who has asked for nothing always makes people a lot more overwhelmed," said Vaun Mayes, community activist. "It shows a force of unity for our community at the end of the year and it always makes people feel great.”

The annual RBG “GiftMust” Gift Giveaway is back for its 11th year, and volunteers say they are excited to surprise a new neighborhood with gifts this year.

“Nobody really knows where we go every year, so that is the surprise, like the shock element," said Janiya Williams, ComForce Youth Ambassador. "We pick a random neighborhood to go to every year, and we hand out toys to the kids.”

The surprise element is something they love the most. So, you'll just have to wait and see which community is picked each year.

"Yes, a lot of people will get frustrated because they don’t have any details, but it’s always the best to surprise people because of the reaction, and you know it’s always an overwhelming experience," said Mayes.

"Just giving people a better understanding, you know, the vibe of giving back to the community," said Zebra, Milwaukee influencer. "Uplifting people and encouraging more people to give back. It gives people that energy like, OK, I wanna do this next year or let me do this next month.”

The first giveaway will begin in the parking lot of Evolve Church on North 76th Street just north of Mill Road. Volunteers will meet there at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve before heading out to the surprise pick this year.

While gift-giving is a big focus for the event, it is really about building community, and thanks to organizations like Dream Team United WI Inc., Evolve Community Inc., Milwaukee Fire Department, and more, it's all possible.

“Being a part of this is amazing because the goal is that the collaborative effort brings the community together," said Charmon Pittman, director at Evolve Community. "It's great to see, especially in a community that we know tends not to have all the resources always. To be able to be a bridge or a hub that can connect people to what they need is an amazing feeling. That’s the vision that Pastor Ken has set forth for this church. It’s not about just dealing with what’s inside the four walls of the church but to go beyond.”

Oftentimes, the focus around the holiday is families coming together, but for many, their community is the closest thing to a family they have. Ashanti Hamilton, director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety, said that’s why this event is so special.

“There are a lot of groups that are out there doing wonderful things, and one of the things about Evolve Community and ComForce MKE was that they were really rooted in the community," said Ashanti Hamilton, director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety. "So, what we do is bring a lot of these organizations together. We find them so that they can actually magnify their work in different areas of the city where they have the most impact. We’re just celebrating with them the opportunity to be able to touch so many lives.”

Williams said this event meets the community's needs in a very impactful way.

“I really love it," said Williams. "It’s always smiles on the kids' faces. They’re always happy. The parents are always happy because, you know, times are hard nowadays, especially ever since the pandemic happened. Everything has been so hard for everybody. So, for us to be able to give back to people who may not have it as good as we do, it’s always a blessing."

“There has been a lot of gun violence going on. A lot of people have lost their lives. A lot of people need something to uplift them, and I feel like this is something that does that for them. It pushes everybody into the spirit, even if it’s just a little bit.”

