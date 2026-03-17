The Phoenix hosts sober tailgate celebration ahead of Bucks St. Patrick's Day game

A sober tailgate celebration will be held Tuesday in Deer District ahead of the Bucks St. Patrick's Day game.

Hosted by The Phoenix, the event brings together individuals in recovery, their allies, and supporters for an evening of connection and fun in a substance-free environment.

Created to showcase the power of community in sustaining recovery, the event highlights that holiday parties and sports can be inclusive and alcohol-free.

The tailgate will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at GATHER at Deer District before the game.

Afterwards, attendees with game tickets can head into Fiserv Forum to cheer on the Bucks together.

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