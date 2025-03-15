The Milwaukee Public Market celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a ‘pop-up' Irish pub

The Milwaukee Public Market will host the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day celebration with an inflatable Irish pub.

This pop-up pub will be on the sidewalk of St. Paul Ave., just west of Broadway outside the Milwaukee Public Market.

The pub will be open Sunday, March 16 and Monday, March 17 from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy live music with The Pubbys Band on Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Frogwater will also be performing, on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and bagpipers are scheduled to play both Sunday and Monday, 12:15 until 12:45 p.m.

Guests will have a selection of festive drinks to choose from including Guinness on tap, Green Miller Lite, and St. Paul Fish Company’s famous margarita turned green.

Ann Yuni/Shutterstock Beer flows from a tap.

That is not all, inside the Milwaukee Public Market, visitors can enjoy a variety of on-theme foods. Ruben sandwiches from David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe and Foltz Family Market will be available. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy treats from Freese’s Candy Shoppe and C. Adam’s Bakery. David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon will also be serving a festive Spiked Leprechaun Milkshake.

A portion of the celebration’s proceeds will benefit CelticMKE.

For more information check out the Milwaukee Public Market’swebsite.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip