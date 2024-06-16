One dead and two taken to the hospital in 9th and Manitoba shooting

MILWAUKEE — One died at the scene and two were taken to the hospital in a shooting on S. 9th St and W. Manitoba St. Saturday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The Milwaukee Police Department and MFD have maintained a presence at the scene and taped off the area.

This is a developing story. TMJ4's Kaylee Staral is investigating at the scene. Tune in to our 10 p.m. show for more information or check out our website for updates.

