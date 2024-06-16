Watch Now
One dead and two taken to the hospital in 9th and Manitoba shooting

ME responds to 9th and Manitoba
Kaylee Staral
The Milwaukee Medical Examiner responded to a call to 9th and Manitoba Saturday
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 15, 2024

MILWAUKEE — One died at the scene and two were taken to the hospital in a shooting on S. 9th St and W. Manitoba St. Saturday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The Milwaukee Police Department and MFD have maintained a presence at the scene and taped off the area.

This is a developing story. TMJ4's Kaylee Staral is investigating at the scene. Tune in to our 10 p.m. show for more information or check out our website for updates.

