The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes arrival of new jaguar, Filly

Filly the jaguar has safely arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo. She arrived at the Zoo in the evening of Thursday, Jan 23.

Filly traveled to the United States from Belize. She traveled by plane from Belize to the U.S. port in Miami before taking ground transit to Milwaukee.

KENNY YOO/Milwaukee Business Journal

Jaguar, Filly, is estimated to be between 6 and 7 years old. She arrived at the Belize Zoo in 2019 after being rescued as a part of the Human Jaguar Conflict Program. She was marked as a conflict jaguar.

A conflict jaguar is a jaguar who has been reported to be praying on livestock. These jaguars are almost always older, sick or injured, and unable to compete with healthy jaguars for food and territory.

After the Milwaukee County Zoo was determined to be a good fit for Filly, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Belize Zoo worked together to prepare for her arrival. This process took 4 and a half years to complete.

Balize Zoo

The zoo says that Filly is a non-releasable jaguar but she will play an important role in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Jaguar Species Survival Plan (SSP). The AZASSP is a program dedicated to maintaining the genetic diversity and sustainability of jaguars in professional care.

Jaguars in their natural range are considered to be Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

After a quarantine period at the Animal Health Center Filly will be moved to her habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The Zoo has not yet released the date guests will be introduced to Filly the Jaguar.

For updates on Filly clickhere.

