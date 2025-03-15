The Milwaukee Admirals host Sendik’s dog day during Saturday’s game

Yes, you can bring your dog to the hockey game!

Tonight, Saturday, March 15, the Ads invite you and your furry friends to the game against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Tonight's game starts at 6 p.m. at the Panther Arena.

Dog tickets are just $5 and three of those dollars will go to support HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha. Corresponding human tickets are just $20.

Fans that are bringing their dogs to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets along with their owners will be located on the West side of the building in sections 404-412.

Water will be available for your pup in the concourse. Only human food will be served though.

The fun is not over there, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise, including dog toys, collars, and leashes available for purchase in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.

For tickets, dog and human, visit the team'swebsite.

