VILLAGE OF WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Little Read Book store on State Street will close for good July 18 after four decades in business, according to a news release posted Monday by the Village of Wauwatosa.

Owner Linda Burg said she and her husband are “ready to not have responsibilities” and look forward to spending more time with their grandchildren.

Burg opened the independent bookstore in July 1985 on Harwood Avenue, south of the train tracks, in what is now the former Firefly Tosa restaurant. The shop moved to its current location at 7603 W. State St. in 1989 and has served as a longtime gathering place for local readers.

According to the release, the store has seen three generations of customers, including adults who once visited its children’s room and now bring their own kids to browse.

Over the years, Burg said the loyalty of her customers kept the shop going through the highs and lows of independent bookselling.

Watch: The Little Read Book store to close in July after 40 years in Wauwatosa

The Little Read Book store to close in July after 40 years in Wauwatosa

“They got us through COVID—during COVID we were closed, but we sold books out the side door, and people would come with their masks on,” she said. “The most I can wish for any independent bookstore is to have a customer base as loyal as ours has been.”

Little Read Book’s full inventory will go on sale starting June 15. Store hours are typically 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; call (414) 774-2665 to confirm hours.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip