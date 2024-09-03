The Lafayette Place cafe in Milwaukee closed after car crashes into front door

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened on Labor Day just before noon.

TMJ4, Gideon Verdin The front door of The Lafayette Place after a car crashed into the building.

They say a driver crashed into a building on N. Farwell and E. Irving Place. That building is home to The Lafayette Place cafe, which is now closed.

TMJ4 spoke to the owner, who says there's not enough signage in the area — the business is on the corner of a one-way street and a two-way street. There are also concerns about speeding in the area. The owner says crashes happen often.

Watch: Business owners react to car crashing into building.

Business owners react to car crash into building on Milwaukee's eastside

Brendyn Jones has been working on learning more about the crash and what can be done to prevent more like it. He'll have updates to this story on air and online.

