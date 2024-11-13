Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

The iconic exhibit 'A Tribute to Survival' is getting a new home

A new generation of appreciation
The iconic exhibit A Tribute to Survival at the Milwaukee Public Museum will need a new home once the museum moves to its new location.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — The iconic exhibit A Tribute to Survival at the Milwaukee Public Museum will need a new home once the museum moves to its new location.

Discussions are underway as local tribal members celebrate the impact of the exhibit and work to find ways to preserve this moment in history.

A Tribute to Survival

This time, the audience was Marquette students, interested not only in the exhibit but also in the advancement of its history.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo