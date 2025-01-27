The Hoan Bridge will shine yellow this evening for Holocaust Remembrance Day

MILWAUKEE — The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge will shine yellow today in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in partnership with Light the Hoan.

This year’s observance marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi killing center and concentration camp, according to a release from the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Markus Schreiber/AP Wreaths placed at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi dear camp Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The day of remembrance, adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2005, honors Holocaust victims and raises awareness of the dangers of antisemitism and unchecked hate through education, the federation said.

The bridge lights will turn on 30 minutes before sunset, around 4:30 p.m., and remain on until 2 a.m. Several buildings in downtown Milwaukee will also be lit yellow, according to the release.

Antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin increased by 570% between 2015 and 2023, according to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council.

“The Holocaust is the world’s cautionary example of what can happen when antisemitism thrives in any society,” said Samantha Abramson, executive director of the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center. “As our state’s leading Holocaust educator, it is our job to ensure that we all remember how, when, and why the Holocaust happened, to amplify the voices of Holocaust survivors, and to provide resources for students and educators to learn this vital history.”

