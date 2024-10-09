'The goal is to feel good': Milwaukee woman on a mission to bring confidence to those with medical hair loss

MILWAUKEE — When you walk through the door of Adjusted Crowns in Milwaukee, you're greeted with laughter and a smiling face.

Joshleyn Salton, CEO and founder of the business, told TMJ4’s Sydni Eure that she has a heart for helping people. Salton said she created Adjusted Crowns to assist those suffering from medical hair loss—a need she first discovered while working as a CNA and respiratory therapist.

"Most of the clients I get have alopecia, or they’re going through chemotherapy or radiation therapy," said Salton.

After conducting research and earning two cranial prosthesis certifications, Salton began taking clients and changing lives.

Melissa Gilliam and Vivian Hunter are two of Salton’s clients. Gilliam suffers from alopecia, while Hunter came to Adjusted Crowns after surviving breast cancer.

"My hair loss is because of alopecia that I’ve had since my twenties," said Gilliam.

"Mine is from breast cancer," said Hunter. "From the chemo, I lost my hair, and it didn’t really grow back."

To qualify for the medical wigs Salton provides, clients must obtain a prescription from their doctor. Once Gilliam and Hunter completed that step, they were able to reduce costs through their Medicaid insurance.

Following a series of consultations with Salton, they each received a customized medical wig.

"I didn’t feel judged; I didn’t feel ashamed when I had to remove the wig I was wearing," said Gilliam.

That feeling of joy is exactly what Salton strives to create.

"It’s people coming in here crying—sometimes crying tears of joy," Salton said. "It’s the little girls coming in here saying, 'I just want to look like the baby dolls I’m playing with.'"

"When you can find the right type of resource and that person helps you see who you are and makes you feel comfortable—it feels good," added Gilliam.

Salton said that’s why she hopes to never stop.

"When you get your wig, you write three things you love about yourself on a sticky note, then walk up and down the runway and just feel good," Salton said. "The goal is to feel good, and that’s enough."

