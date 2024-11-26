THE GIFT OF MUSIC: Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra to host Winter 2024 Concert

The Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra is hosting its Winter 2024 Concert.

This year's theme will be 'The Gift of Music.' Leaders with the orchestra say they'll play selections from the Classical and Romantic eras as well as share personal stories from the orchestra's members.

WIO: The Gift of Music by TMJ4 News on Scribd

The concert will be held on December 3rd and starts at 7:00 p.m. at Pius XI Catholic High School.

For information about tickets, click here.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip