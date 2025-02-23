The annual Mama Tried Motorcycle Show returns to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Over 100 custom-built bikes rolled into the Eagles Ballroom at the Rave in Milwaukee Saturday for the annual "Mama Tried" Motorcycle Show.

The showcase of two-wheeled extravagance provided plenty of gear and accessories to buy from more than 70 vendors and will be open today and Sunday.

Chad Jorgenson The "Mama Tried" Motorcycle Show came to Milwaukee Saturday.

Mama Tried aims to celebrate the unifying spirit of motorcycling using a little of everything, including chromed-out choppers, stunt bikes and mountain-mauling hill climbers to name a few.

Local restaurant owner Scott Johnson and Warren Heir from JR's Custom Fabrication worked together and created this event by following their life-long passion for motorcycles.

