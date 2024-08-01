Teen wins 'Positively Portrait' award at Wisconsin State Fair

It's hard to miss the Expo Center on the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds.

Whether you go inside to get a quick break from the heat or to shop for some of the items being sold, you're likely to see artwork hanging on the walls.

15-year-old Sharon Hill painted one of those portraits, and won this year's "Positively Portrait" award at the State Fair. She told TMJ4's Symone Woolridge she never expected to take home the prize.

TMJ4, Symone Woolridge Sharon Hill's artwork won the 'Positively Portrait' award at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Her work is one of 306 pieces you can see hanging around the Expo Center. From 2:00-4:00 p.m. on August 9th, you can see Sharon's painting and other creative pieces. Some of it is even available for purchase.

Sharon says she just started painting a couple of years ago. She says she picked up the hobby during the pandemic.

"This is my first time doing something like this," Sharon says. "So I'm excited to connect with the community and put my work out there, honestly."

Sharon is very shy, so she says painting has become her voice. Her next goal is to create murals and really get her work out there.

