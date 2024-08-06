Teen missing from Milwaukee care center found safe

A 15-year-old girl that went missing from a Milwaukee care center has been found safe.

Liberty "Libby" Lucas had been missing for about two weeks. She had been staying at Lad Lake Academy's St. Rose Center — a facility for challenged youth — since May. On Saturday, July 20 around 9:20 a.m. she left the campus in Milwaukee near Vienna Avenue and 88th Street.

Libby was found on Sunday afternoon. Her mother sent TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel this picture from the back of a police car, shortly after Libby was picked up.

Family of Liberty Lucas Picture of Liberty Lucas, found safe, after being missing for two weeks.

Mikenzie first reported on Libby's disappearance after her family says care facilty staff hadn't notified them until two days after Libby had walked out. Mikenzie picked up the story again when Libby still hadn't been found after 10 days.

Lad Lake administrators told Mikenzie they filed a missing persons report an hour after Libby took off, but acknowledged and apologized for not notifying the family immediately.

