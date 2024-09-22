Teen arrested for police chase from West Allis to Milwaukee early Saturday morning

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 16-year-old Milwaukeean and a passenger were arrested following a police pursuit starting in West Allis and ending near Jones Island in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

The West Allis Police Department tried to pull over the car for a traffic code violation, but the 16-year-old fled just before 3 a.m.

Police used stop sticks to try and keep the car from continuing to run from the officers.

The stop sticks popped the tires, but the driver kept trying to escape, even after the car lost one of its front tires, according to WAPD.

Eventually, the 16-year-old crashed into parked cars near S. 1st St and W. Kassner Pl.

The driver and a passenger both jumped out of the car and ran away, but police caught up to them and arrested both in a nearby yard.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to WAPD.

Charges of eluding and fleeing an officer for the 16-year-old will be referred to Children's Court Center.

