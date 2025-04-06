Tattoo Fest Milwaukee returns to the Baird Center, Friday, April 11

Tattoo Fest, one of the country’s leading Tattoo Festival Circuits, has announced the return of Tattoo Fest Milwaukee.

The festival starts Friday, April 11, and runs until Sunday, April 13, at the Baird Center. Hours each day are below:

Friday, April 11: 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 12: 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Guests can expect over 200 tattoo artists and vendors from around the world, including some from fan-favorite tattoo reality shows. Local legends, such as Rocket and Ben Murnane, also known as Red Beard, will also be in attendance.

Artists will be tattooing and competing in tattooing competitions throughout the festival. There will be competitions for both fresh tattoos, done at the festival, as well as healed tattoos.

Attendees can book appointments in advance or browse flash and pre-drawn designs at the event. Guests should contact the artist directly for appointments. Click here for the full list of artists.

For more information on tickets and other Tattoo Fest Milwaukee happenings, check out their website.

